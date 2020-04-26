Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Sean in the paint department at Lowes. Thanks for helping us with our white paint problem, you know your paint! The white paint people.
Orchids to Clifford with No Limit Paintings. You and David's work is exceptional. Couldn't have found any better! J/S O.
Onions to Havasu gas stations. We are paying 50 to 70 cents more than Bullhead and delivery there is just as bad.
Orchids to Patti for organizing the first LHYC Opening Day Land Parade, and those who participated. Commodore was so surprised and grateful. LHYC family making the best of a stressful situation, maintaining social distancing while staying connected. LHYC members are the best!
Orchids to the two ladies who came though my line and paid it forward by giving me money to pay for the next person in line. I was able to help five people with the money. There are still good people in the world.
Orchids to Cheryl and Beacon of Hope for the nice surprise of treating us to lunch. We appreciate you and all you do. Liska's Apothecary Shop.
Orchids to my favorite cousin Jeff. I had a great time in your new side by side. Wheee! Love ya, Sis.
Orchids to Dr. Tilgner for surgically repairing my right shoulder and a huge thank you to the staff at True Rehab, especially Ashley and Tom for making my shoulder work again and without pain! "Jumpin Jack Flash."
Onions to the bad neighbors for letting their young son ride his dirt bike up and down Cataract Dr. It’s not only a nuisance but a hazard. Great way to teach him to be a responsible adult someday.
Orchids to Advantage Glass for the superb service on filling my “walk-in” glass order. Fast, and precise customization! Highly recommended.
Orchids to College Street Brewery for their absolutely delicious Easter dinner!! You guys rock!
Onions to being confined to quarters. I now know what jail is like.
Onions to the person who wants street lights all over town so they can be safe. Why don’t you move to Chicago or Detroit? We’re sure you’ll be safe out at night as those cities have lots of street lights!
Orchids to Juicy’s for having their full menu available for take-out and curb side service. Can’t wait for delivery! Love the food. I miss the inside dining.
Orchids to all the people who are working during this pandemic. Healthcare, grocery, pharmacy, take-out, police, and military. There are too many to mention. May God bless you all!
Orchids to all who try to remember that we cannot control the actions of others. Be kind.
Orchids to the medical staff who had to stand by and watch their first covid-19 death and not being able to do anything more than they already had. Heartfelt thanks for your dedication. You make the difference.
Orchids to the great Safeway staff! Early Thursday we received super attentive service from the line director outside to the meat and bakery departments in the back. Heartfelt thanks to all and may God bless each and every one of you. You sure blessed us! G & C
Orchids to Vicky at First Savings Bank. Thanks for handling our transactions with efficiency, professionalism, and a friendly face! We’re happy customers.
Orchids to Jeff and Debbie and Sam’s Beachcombers RV Park for the children’s Easter extravaganza. The children were surprised with the visit from the Easter bunny and all the gifts. You two are the best!
Onions to those causing fear and shame to others during this pandemic. Just do your due diligence to keep yourself and your family safe and health, and don’t worry about what others are or are not doing. You cannot control others, only yourself. Stay at home and be well.
Orchids to Sean at Procision Sand and Off Road for his great work at finding us a reasonably priced clutch for our RZR, and for being patient.
