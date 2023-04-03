Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the BBQ joint that advertises Alaskan Atlantic cod on their menu. Really? Do you think there are fish in Alaska from the Atlantic Ocean?
Orchids to Dr. Roman and his staff at the Cancer Treatment Center. Everybody there is prompt, efficient, welcoming and so cheerfully uplifting. Thank each of you for all you do and just for being who you are. J and G. M.
Onions to the air conditioning and heating shop in town. The guy there failed miserably to explain an apparent overcharge.
Bad news travels fast!
Onions to the city for allowing downtown McCulloch Boulevard to turn into a used car lot for old cars on Thursday nights. It limits the parking for the businesses.
Onions to the sore-head driving the Dodge pickup who hollered an expletive when he passed us. I don’t know if he was mad we were driving slowly to look at the cool cars or if he just was mad at himself for driving a Dodge pickup?
Orchids to David at Barley Brothers restaurant. Great server. Very busy dinner hour and he got everything right. Great personality and very professional. Barley Brothers is lucky to have him on board. We will be back!
Orchids to locals who have decided to be part of the solution by treating our visitors with appreciation and love.
Orchids to the Havasis Purple Happy Hour at SummeRay’s. It was fantastic! So much fun, the ladies were welcoming and the atmosphere was full of positive energy. I can’t wait for the next event. I really love the mission of this group. Havasis is a shining star in this community.
Orchids to Samantha at Wells Fargo for helping us with our personal banking questions. We found her to be very knowledgeable and sweet. Thank You.
