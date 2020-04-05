Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the kind people at Urgent Care, I came in with a small issue and they gave me a ton of advice and list of options for free. Thanks!
Onions to the doctor’s office who would not call me with lab results. Instead they wanted me to come to the office in the middle of a “stay at home order” to have a five minute conversation. Wake up. You say you care. Guess it’s only for your profits.
Orchids to all the organizations and individuals who showed up to help plant the trees at Mesquite Bay. We got done earlier than expected and even ran out of trees. Thank you from the Wildlife Refuge and Mother Nature.
Onions to the U.S. Census. It’s supposed to be a head count to distribute funds. Instead focuses on race, sexual orientation and co-habitation. So much for the political blather of unifying the country.
Orchids to Logan at Red Robin and his mates for cheerful and prompt attention to our needs, and for several returns. You made us oldies smile, and we’ll return!
Onions to the California license plates in the marina. Boaters in the channel must think there is no virus in town. Their definition of social distancing must be no sex on the beach.
Orchids to Marshall Tillison and Tara Samons. Your new computer shop by Safeway is truly “uptown.” Thank you, Marshall, for years of ongoing, amazing help!
Onions to the man in Los Algodones who sold my wife the magic beans to help her cope with my chronic snoring. Thanks a lot buddy. Signed fuming mad husband.
Orchids to Jacob, our waiter at Barley Bros., who looked into the meal I had ordered, to find out it had seeds in it! If I had eaten the food I might have landed in the hospital. My other order was as delicious as I had hoped. Thank you Jacob for being a thoughtful person! KB
Onions to the toilet paper ads on the television. Instead of stupid ads put in a new assembly line to increase production. Seeing your paper on store shelves is the best ad you can buy.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
