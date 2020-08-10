Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Onions to the mayor’s office. I called with a question about the city mask policy and I identified myself as a disabled vet and left a detailed message as instructed. Still waiting for a return call. Thank you for your service. Really?
Orchids to everyone in the ER on the second floor and Havasu Regional Medical Center. Everyone of you were very compassionate. I was never without an explanation of any procedures. I commend your patience to communicate clearly. I was never left in the dark. Keep up the good work. Thanks JMC.
Onions to the doctors at the hospital who don’t wear face masks, and those who wear them with their nostrils exposed. We patients must wear them, why not you?
Orchids to Gabe of PB&J Water! He did a perfect installation of my new RO system. His attention to detail is outstanding except for the one blue tube (I’m grinning). BZ to his parents! Thanks to Shelly Gould and Brent and Home Depot for recommending!
Onions to the grocery stores not enforcing the mask mandate set down by the mayor. No mask, no service.
Orchids to Arby’s for their great chicken, apple and pecan sandwich. It looks like as advertised and was a very tasty lunch. It was a little messy, but a good eat.
Onions to our Federal Reserve and banking system! Coin shortage is a hoax! They can and have been punching coins out anytime the supply chain needs it. We must see this is a push for digital currency, “contact tracing” every transaction. Say no to the digital dollar!
Orchids to the girls in the office at Parker Pest Control. You are always so nice to talk to on the phone every month. You really care about your customers and it shows.
