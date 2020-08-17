Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to the new owner of Rose of Sharon.
Orchids to Brad for great customer service on my scooter. EW.
Orchids to Brent the plumbing guy at Home Depot. He has helped me over the years, super smart asset.
Onions to having to ask for more help. Although there are some good outcomes here, overall there is an issue. Understaffing and very low morale due to management indifference cause high turnover. Why only here? Well, here it’s for profit, baby, and that is all that counts. You deserve your reputation.
Orchids to the fine citizen who rescued our flag and flagpole, which had snapped off in the big wind, and respectfully leaned it against the wall for easy replacement.
Orchids to Officer Kemp for his care and concern. Thank you all so very much.
Orchids to Marissa at Rahnema Law. You went above and beyond to help an elderly lady have peace of mind. This world needs more people like you.
Orchids to John at George Pest Control. John is personable, professional and competent. Thanks, John! It’s always a pleasure to see you. Gary and Dot.
Orchids to Mo-Betta Backflow Testing. Someone else wanted to charge me $450, they repaired mine for $75. Very professional.
Orchids to Jason in the parts department at Anderson Toyota. He did an awesome job getting the parts I needed for my Tonneau cover. Great customer service.
Orchids to Chico Tacos for fabulous take out. Huge portions and perfectly prepared. CD.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
