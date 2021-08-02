Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Red Baron employees who came to my rescue when I fell off the curb Saturday night. They immediately came with a wet towel and ice. The ER staff was awesome as well. Thank you everyone. Diane
Onions to the Californication of what was once a beautiful place with an excellent community. Now it’s an overpriced, unfriendly, dirtball full of drunk drivers, cocaine dealers, and teens with guns. Y’all finally managed to make Havafornia happen. Glad I’m moving to the forest!
Orchids to Discount Tires. They got me in fast, did what they needed to do and got me out just as fast. Efficient, competent and friendly. What more could you ask for!
Onions to any mask mandates even being considered. Effectiveness of masks are debatable at best and pure theater at worst.
Orchids to whomever performs the trail maintenance around SARA park. Those trails are used extensively, yet they are always well marked, clean and as even as possible in a desert. They are a pleasure to walk and bike ride on. Big Thank you!
Onions to all the businesses that turn on their air conditioning full blast in the heat! One of these days I’m going to get pneumonia going in and out of the buildings in 115 degree heat.
Orchids to all the churches doing their annual back to school charity drives. As a recipient of three backpacks stuffed with school supplies for my kids, I can’t put into words how much that means to me. What a wonderful and giving community. I want to give a HUGE thank you to all who donated and those who stuffed the backpacks.
Onions to the helicopters circling the city lately. Noisy as they are very low. Anyone know who they are? I’ve heard law enforcement and air ambulance theories. Looked like they were training to me.
Orchids to my neighbor. He was actually picking up the rocks from the storm out of the street. Thanks!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(1) comment
To the one complaining about the helicopters, there is a good chance that they are military and If so go out and give them a thumbs up instead of complaining in the paper.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.