Onions to Lake Havasu Drivers. I have only had my small red car for five months and it has been hit twice while in a parking space. If you can’t back out of a parking space without hitting the car beside you, maybe you should not be driving! Also, no note has ever been left for me at these incidences.
Orchids to Colorado River Blinds. We had shutters installed in our house. They did a beautiful job. More than I expected. Dave and Hyrum did such a professional job. Everything was cleaned afterwards.
Orchids to the JCPenney Hair Salon. I’ve been going there for three consecutive weeks now and they all do a superb job. I truly can’t favor just one.
Onions to people behind the front desk using super loud voices to talk to each other, not clients. It sounded like I was at a party. An employee came out to talk to me and I couldn’t hear a word she said.
Orchids to the Hair Cartel. I’ve used nearly all of the stylists there and I’ve never been disappointed. Always a great cut, great style and great customer service.
Orchids to El Pollo Loco. These guys are perfect for lunch. In and out quickly, healthy food and plenty of it!
Orchids to Innovative Health and Wellness. Best steam room in the entire city. I pay $15 a session and it’s worth every penny.
Orchids to Angelina’s. I love a good plate of pasta and you can’t do any better than Angelina’s. The place was packed, but with reservations, we didn’t wait a minute. Well organized, with good food and good customer service.
Orchids to Whiz Kids Computer Services. All the kids are great, but Mike was quick in fixing my problems and getting me back on track.
Onions to rude servers. Everyone has an off night, but onions to the restaurant that puts up servers who are continuously rude to customers!
