Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jason at Mills Brothers Sleep Shop for top notch customer service. He met my every need in a super cheerful and very professional manner. Jason is awesome.
Onions to the local internet service. Many of us in Havasu wish you were never born. You’re just one problem after another. Please go to sleep.
Orchids to Samons Air Conditioning. Alex, who works for this company, was kind, helpful and in no time my cold air was working. We need more Alex’s in Havasu. Thank you! C.W.A.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Clinic Labor and Delivery Department. Hats off to you! You guys did a wonderful job helping my friend and sister give birth to a health baby boy! You helped her with all of her wishes, she wasn’t forced to wear socks, and all of her wishes were met. I would recommend you to anyone who is having a baby.
Onions to complaining about the club closing for cleaning. If you were a good member you would know it’s done every year and we’re all glad. Orchids to them.
Orchids to Sanchez Hawkins Jewelers, above and beyond! Thank you!
Orchids to Unisource Power for the quick
response to the power outage due to the lightning hitting the transformer, and for checking all of the transformers on our block.
God Bless.
Orchids to “social”. Wonderful word for being nice, friendly, amicable, etc. Onions that it’s become the base for -ism, -ist. For those who don’t know the difference between social and socialism please look them up on Google or the dictionary if you can read!
Onions to the place offering me low wages to come work for them. I retired 18 years ago with no intention of working again. You offer me David Bacon wages and I’ll think about it. That man paid his employees a decent salary. That’s why most stayed with him. I won’t bus tables for less than twenty.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.