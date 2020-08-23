Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to Jordan at Wirefree Commun-ications. Very efficient, polite and explained everything. Thank you! Russell Dr.
Orchids to Jeff at Shoreline Plumbing. Repaired a leak under my Jacuzzi in the bathroom, having to remove tile to get to it. Did it efficiently, cleaned up all debris. Awesome job! Thank you.
Onions to the MVD. Waited two hours on the phone to get an appointment. Waited three and a half hours on the phone to change the registration of my vehicle. Sad that this can’t be corrected.
Orchids to Dr. Powers and his amazing staff! They go out of their way with patient care and I have never felt like I was being rushed through or Dr. Powers didn’t have time for me. The ladies in the office have gone out of their way to help me so many times I have lost track. A great office!
Orchids to Dr. Davis. You will be missed.
Orchids to Cheryl Goodrich, Staci, Bailey and Taylor. I wish you would stay as you will be greatly missed.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City first responders for responding to an emergency call at London Bridge Beach so quickly! We are so lucky to have you.
Onions to those people who keep their dogs outside in this heat! Would you stay outside all day with a coat on? Shame on you! People need to say something!
Orchids to the Donut Post for their new menu and Steve. Awesome Food!
Orchids to the schools re-opening. I am a single dad and this has been very hard for me and my children.
Orchids to Alice. We just love her!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
