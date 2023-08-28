Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Big State Movers. Joe and his crew did an excellent job moving us from Lake Havasu City to San Antonio, Texas. He and his crew showed up on time, moved all of the furniture efficiently, in one day, packed us up and met us right on time in San Antonio. The same crew, broke it all down and unpacked it and put it all away for us. Nothing broken and nothing stolen. All accounted for. Thank you, Joe!
Orchids to Lake Havasu Unified School District. I took a tour of all the district schools delivering Daughters of American Revolution, Constitution Week posters. I found they did an outstanding job on hardening school campuses with substantial metal fencing! Keeping these students safe is your number one job! Thank you!
Onions to the Onion-giver regarding the lack of maintenance on State Route 95. If you drive down State Route 95 toward Parker, you will notice that repaving is well under way exactly where it was supposed to start. Also, please note that the city has no authority to work on State Routes.
Onions to the Onion-giver about code enforcement. If you have a code enforcement complaint, call the city and politely report it. They don’t drive around looking for violations but are responsive when complaints are received. Our city currently employs only two code enforcement officers, so action on your complaint takes a few days. Remember that patience is one of the 9 Fruits of the Spirit.
Orchids to Marissa at Elite Nails for the beautiful flowers. Nice to know there are still nice, kind and thoughtful people in this world, and you did brighten my day. Thank you! Julie
Orchids to the city council for remaining calm and poised. Onions to those who continue to go in front of them with issues that the city has no jurisdiction or control over. Contact the developers with your concerns. Your outrage at the council is premature.
