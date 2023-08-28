Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Big State Movers. Joe and his crew did an excellent job moving us from Lake Havasu City to San Antonio, Texas. He and his crew showed up on time, moved all of the furniture efficiently, in one day, packed us up and met us right on time in San Antonio. The same crew, broke it all down and unpacked it and put it all away for us. Nothing broken and nothing stolen. All accounted for. Thank you, Joe!

1
3
0
0
0

