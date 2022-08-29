Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Pro Collision! They could have charged $1,000 to paint the entire fender of my classic claiming it was impossible to blend-in the small scratch, but Damien worked his magic and made the scratch disappear for $20.! Honest and professional! Jim T.
Orchids to Albertsons staff Todd in the deli and Vince and Ted and the meat department. These guys always do a great job and are there to give you service. Great Albertsons employees. Thank you, guys.
Onions to the lack of feeling for your neighbors. Selling homes on our quiet little street to rental properties. I sincerely hope that every penny goes to your health. You could have gotten that price from a home buyer.
Orchids to the city for shopping for better deals when purchasing vehicles. Onions to the dealer complaining about the city purchasing vehicles out of town. If your prices were competitive, they might have bought local; a no-brainer there when purchasing multiple vehicles.
Onions to automatic payment deductions that still take out your money on the designated date even though you opted to pay it in full ahead of time.
Orchids to Mohave Cleaning and Restoration for doing such a great job on fixing the leak in our garage after this last storm. You came out so fast! You truly have a very fast response time and took care of it before mold could set in. You guys are awesome!
Orchids to Coast2Coast Pool Service. This last storm, once again, blew a ton of debris into my pool, it was so filthy. You came as scheduled and cleaned it so fast that I could swim in it that same afternoon. I couldn’t believe it! You saved my day. Thank you for letting me enjoy my pool.
