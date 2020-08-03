Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to Bill Thomas, Carolyn Blackmore and Dick C. Davis for their common-sense commentary. We are all members of a civilized community, living in the real world, not reality TV, where cooperation is key to our mutual benefit.
Orchids to our favorite plumber Brian from Van Rooy Plumbing. He always arrives with a big grin and fixes the problems. Don and Velma.
Orchids to Ashley and April. Two ICU nurses who took such good care of Gail during his stay there. Your kindness to him and to me during this time was so appreciated. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart.
Orchids to the bar staff at some of our local establishments that have taken responsibility and chosen to stay home and not put themselves at risk. No social distancing, no sanitation.
Orchids to Taylor & Son’s Locksmiths. Robyn is so nice to deal with on the phone, and we can’t thank Chris enough for coming to our rescue when I reached an impasse in installing a new lock set. His work is so professional, and he is a great guy. So, thanks again. You are the best!
Onions to even thinking about opening schools now. Dedicated teachers and other school staff would be put at major risk. Teachers are dying.
Onions to the hair salon for not wearing masks or limiting access for services to appointments only. They are not only endangering the welfare of their clients, but the employees who serve them as well. I will not continue my regular appointment at that shop since they have so little regard for my continued health! Sign on door should read no shirt/no shoes/no mask/no service.
