Orchids to Mat and Alan from Dynamic Cleaners. They were professional and personable when they made my furniture look new again. Thank you guys. M.
Orchids to MOWs for their great food and wonderful delivery persons. Thank you very much for making life easier for so many of us who are less able. M
Onions to the handyman who was always so agreeable to help and then did not show up. Thank you, D.
Orchids to the Motor Vehicle Department. I made an appointment at 7:30 and was out by 7:45 to get the new travel driver’s license. Margaret was the gal who helped me, she was amazing and very pleasant. I got my license in the mail in five days. Way to go! Thank you!
Orchids to the great job of adding curb appeal and a super job of painting our house. You’re to be praised!
Onions to Karen. You obviously have never heard of strict scrutiny or rational basis. It’s a crying shame you don’t believe in private property rights. Seems awfully socialist of you.
Orchids to Mike at Albertsons. What an awesome cashier you are! So very friendly and knowledgeable. I appreciate your advice in helping me optimize my savings. You saved me a ton of money. Thank you!
Orchids to our neighbors Bob and Suzie for helping us through our construction pains. Our back deck turned out beautifully and you are always welcome to come over and help us enjoy it.
Onions to the dog on South Palo Verde Boulevard who constantly barks all night. Are there not noise prohibition laws after midnight? Do they not include animals? -Sleepy Joe.
Orchids to the Havasu Regional Medical Center team on the 2nd floor who assisted with my hip replacement. In the recovery room, my blood pressure shot up. I asked Michelle if she would hold my hand, when she did, my blood pressure went down. The miracle of touch. Thank you all again! G.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.