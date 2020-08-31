Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Onions to those running for office who have to lie negatively about their opponents. Instead of staying honest about their plans and concerns in a positive manner, as the opposition is doing.
Orchids to my new neighbors from California. So nice to have great people with new ideas!
Orchids to Kevin at Boathouse Grill. Great service and my bestie and I know there’s a big smile under that mask while he serves us our favorite Kayak Poke Tacos. The best tacos in town!
Orchids to our city leaders for purchasing the Havasu Fitness building. Glad to see that our leaders are saving us money and using this building as our new court house which we desperately need.
Onions to LHC Parks and Rec Department. The weeds are doing great at the small dog park at Sara Park. You told us last winter you would get rid of them and you have not. If you would rake them you could then mow them. Please do something about them, the dogs are taking those seeds home again.
Orchids to Dr. Schlecht and his team at Barnet-Dulany and Perkins eye center. I had cataract surgery on Monday and by Tuesday my vision improved unbelievable. What a fantastic experience. I highly recommend my doctor and his team.
Onions to those who think your chances of being infected with covid-19 are slim to none. You have a better chance of being struck by lightning. Yet I don’t see hospitals being overrun with lightning victims and mortuaries having to use refrigerated trailers to store people killed by lightning.
Orchids to all the medical workers and the medical scientists for all they do during this pandemic.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.