Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to server John at Blondzees. Our party of 17 women can be daunting. He managed it kindly and efficiently. Great employee. Also, my soup and salad was great as well as the fish and Chips I shared with a friend! Thank you.
Onions to what this heat is doing to our beautiful Saguaro cactus.
Orchids to Rosatis restaurant. My family and out of town friends, had a great meal there. Their pizzas are fantastic and their margaritas as really good too. There was no wait to sit down and no disappointments. The service was great. We will be back.
Orchids to my friend and fantastic neighbors who welcomed me home with a fresh batch of snickerdoodle cookies! They were just delicious. Thank you!
Orchids to Scott Alsobrook. Yesterday, Scott did a great job on some concrete work for me Both Scott’s work and clean up was excellent. You can tell he takes a lot of pride in his work. I highly recommend him.
Orchids to Jordan Zinser at Lowe’s appliance department for doing such an excellent job helping me to purchase carpet and two appliances.
Onions to those people who do not have the courtesy to keep your face out of your phones when you are at the service counter in businesses. These people are trying to help you. Try being polite and stay off your phone.
Onions to the ladies. Can’t even leave a decent tip when the service was good. Stay home.
Orchids to Karol at Smith’s pharmacy for her help with my prescription problem. I’m sorry that she had to spend so much time trying to help me. Karol always has a smile and is so kind. All of Smith’s pharmacy staff are great. Cherie
Orchids to the woman who alerted the police when she found my garage door open. You’re a true blessing.
Orchids to the police officers who responded to the call from a conscientious woman about my garage door being open. You went above and beyond helping me out. Thank you!
Onions to the paper that reuses the Onions and Orchids from just the other day :)
