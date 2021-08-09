Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the weekend visitors. You are inconsiderate, ill-mannered and disgusting. Stay sober, clean up after yourself and learn to be considerate of others or stay home!
Orchids to the Relics and Rods and the other car clubs for their efforts to clean up the highways. If people would secure their loads when going to the landfill that would help. Onions to the onion about not doing their job. It’s not their job. Stop the littering!
Onions to club member using the phrase, “don’t be a Karen”. It didn’t bother me, yet it did my wife because that’s her name. For many years, people used another name in the same way: “don’t be a Richard”, At least the nickname was used. My brother changed his name because of such. Karen is now considering it.
Orchids to Julie, Heather, Des, Anna and Diane at the Serenity House, and Shirley and the staff at Beacon of Hope Hospice for making the end of life transition safe and comfortable for our dad Art. You are all angels! Thank you, the Horvath Family.
Orchids to Liz Cheney, a true Republican. She works for her people and doesn’t follow the big lies.
Orchids to The Book Exchange for the recognition. Thank you to our donors for giving us the ability to help the teachers in our community. Women with Willpower.
Onions to stating that the animal shelter is full, but when I went to their website only 13 dogs and cats are currently listed.
Orchids to Sam (and many thanks) at ProTherapy for helping me get my knee and balance back in shape. She’s professional, caring and works you hard but so worth it. And a thanks to Sydney as well!
Onions to mask mandates. I somewhat played along the first time for the grannys and grandpops in town. Now there’s a bunch of vaccines they can take so I’m good. God has blessed my whole family with the proper antibodies, so no masks for us.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Onions to the fool that doesn't get it. Masks are to protect all of not just your in-bred progeny.
