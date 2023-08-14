Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the gentlemen who loaded four bags of water softener into my car at Walmart earlier this week. Much appreciated.
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to parents who can’t wait their turn dropping off the kids at the school drop off point. Stop trying to cut in, it is so rude.
Onions to the weather service that keeps bringing us such hot weather!
Onions to the price of going out to eat. Unbelievable that as a customer, I’m supposed to absorb at least a 30% increase in the cost of food and supply a generous tip on top of it!
Orchids to The Foundry. What a great restaurant. Eat there with the entire family and I was very pleased with both the food and the service.
Orchids to whomever paid for my coffee while at the drive-through on Kiowa. That was such a great surprise, it made my day! Thank you.
Onions to super-hot grocery carts that have been baking in the sun waiting to scold me the minute I touch one. Instead of cracking the whip on your staff to bring them into the store as soon as possible to keep them from getting over-heated, why not simply purchase a pad to place on them so no one is touching hot metal?
Orchids to all of our Canadian friends being gone for the summer and leaving us in peace to enjoy our own environment. No waiting in lines!
Onions to the crazy driver on State Route 95 tearing through traffic changing lanes at a high speed. No coincidence you had a California license plate.
Orchids to staying at home to eat. The restaurants insist on using the pandemic, inflation, and high gas prices to skyrocket the cost of a meal.
Orchids to El Pollo Loco. I love going there. I get great food, fast service at a reasonable cost. I never get tired of the menu, unlike other fast food places.
Onions to people who bring their dogs into the dog park that are not neutered. These dogs are very aggressive and pose a danger to other dogs and people. The sign at the park is very clear that this is against the rules. Please stop bringing your dogs to the dog park until they’ve been neutered.
