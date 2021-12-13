Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the young mechanic who overheard my conversation at Barley Brothers about an issue with my old El Camino. His advice got me back on the road again. Thank you!
Onions to the irresponsible dog owners on the Island trail, for not picking up after your pet. The city has done a wonderful job with landscaping and beautification, including adding numerous trash cans. Enjoy your walks, bring the dogs, just pack some bags and pick up after your dog!
Onions to dirty water. Five times I have had to replace my pressure regulator three years in a row. This time, it only lasted a few days before it went out again. The plumber said it was from particulate matter in the water system.
Onions to whomever is responsible for allowing short-time rentals in residential areas in our beautiful city. This has happened in other cities and its turned out to be a disaster.
Orchids to Joe’s Auto and RV and Truck for the wonderful service and work done on my motorhome.
Onions to not removing all the out of state camping vans parked in London Bridge Beach. Some have been there for two weeks, and it looks like a campground in there. They are there in the early morning, are they spending the night?
Onions to the Board of Supervisors for voting to limit the release of covid-19 information to twice a week. We have a right to this information.
Orchids to the seemingly unending collection of charitable persons and groups in Lake Havasu City. You bring much class to the city with your generosity and sacrifices.
Orchids to Bartlett Tours on another great tour to Branson, MO. Ten shows in four days, all were great. Lengthy travel days, but great shows and food, very entertaining. G&KQ.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
