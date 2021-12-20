Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all of the customer service representatives in the water department of the city. They are overworked but are still very helpful in straightening out billing and new account issues. Very professional too. Thank you!
Orchids to Discount Tire for your offer to maintain proper air pressure in tires for free. Whoever came up with that was brilliant. They must know these tire gauges in car dashboards are ultra sensitive and go off all the time. What a smart way to bring business in.
Onions to left lane drivers who just can’t seem to figure it out. If you are going slower than the cars around you, you are in the wrong lane. Please move into the right lane, the lane designed for slower cars!
Orchids to my neighbor who gave me free boxes. It really helped with my move.
Onions to the moron who isn’t smart enough to pick up after their dog after it pooped right in front of my mailbox!
Onions to those who quit their jobs because of the mask mandate, but pack the casinos wearing masks.
Orchids to The Tire Man on Industrial. We found a nail in our tire and I didn’t want to pull it out until we got to a tire shop just in case. The nail was just in the thread. Great customer service and I’m a customer from now on. Thank you
Orchids to the Jamaica Elementary Kindness Club. Words alone are insufficient to thank you for your profound acts of kindness in delivering holiday cards to our community nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Bless you and all who help to make this act of kindness possible. You shine! You are the future hope of our community!
Orchids to Tom for helping me change my tire on Kiowa Avenue last weekend. I really did have AAA on dial, but I truly appreciate your kindness in saving me the waiting time and changing my tire anyway. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.