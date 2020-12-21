Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dos Amigos in the Smith’s shopping center for the fabulous food. So good. Portion sizes are huge for the money. You are my new Mexican food place.
Orchids to Durable Medical Supply! I was having a hard time finding an electric breast pump anywhere in town, and the women at DMS saved the day. They were so friendly, and they made the process so easy for this first-time mom! One less thing to stress about!
Orchids to the woman in front of me at the Starbucks drive-thru on Swanson Avenue for paying for my drink and cookie on Wednesday! It was such a sweet surprise, and I made sure to pay it forward. Happy holidays!
Orchids to all those who decorated and lit up their yards with Christmas cheer. It has helped us get through a year filled with chaos and uncertainty.
Orchids to LHUSD superintendent Stone, for her calm and gracious manner handling the bizarre virus thing so soon after arriving in our city!
Onions to the restaurant in Desert Hills. Awesome food, great drinks, nice atmosphere and great service…but, fix the slamming door! How your staff can listen to it slam all day after every customer enters and leaves must drive them insane.
Onion to the onion regarding gun raffle. As stated on tickets, winners must pass federal firearms background check or ticket is void.
Orchids to Nancy and Steve Judd and Shugrue’s for their fundraising efforts which raised $20,380 for Beauden Baumkirchner and his family! Thank you for helping a local family during their time of crisis.
Orchids to our mayor for having the patience of a saint at City Council meetings during the call to the public. Despite reminding the “public” that there is no mask mandate, he nicely listens to the complainers.
Orchids to Shugrue’s for catering our employee party again this year. Due to social distancing, we did a contactless to-go meal. 440 delicious meals prepared by some amazing chefs. Our employees were so thankful! Sterilite Corporation.
Onion to the Onion about being unable to buy a letter opener. How would you like to be in my position, lady? I spent all my money on a fountain pen and sealing wax!
Onions to the pool supply store for terrible service. I was ready to pay and the clerk answered the phone instead and then walked away from the checkout counter leaving me standing there. Rather than take my money, he walked around the store trying to answer the caller’s question. OK by me, I left the item and went home and ordered what I needed from Amazon.
Orchids to Mowie and his parents for dressing you up for the holidays. Your Christmas lights are a reminder that we humans can always find something to make the Season Bright Thank you for putting a smile on my face.
Orchids to staff at Mesquite Medical for all the help we received all this year. Especially to Myra,who always follows up on all our requests,and is so kind. Thank you!
Onions to the contractor who left the job site in a horrible (ugly) mess. When confronted his comment “that’s the way it is”. Pictures show it all. Had to pay other contractors $7,100 to make it livable. How did he get a license?
Orchids to the phlebotomist at North Country Health Care for making my blood work way less stressful than normal. I barely felt the prick because we were talking about my puppy. and just like that my two vials were all filled. I didn’t catch your name, but it was a pleasure to talk to you!
Orchids to the people who still have manners. I really appreciated the door being held open for me and let me go in front of them when checking in. Thank you so much!
Orchids to the ladies at the Starbucks on Swanson Avenue and Lake Havasu Avenue. You were super busy this morning and managed to get me out of the lobby in less than five minutes. And you spelled my name right! You guys are the best thank you so much!
Onions to the salon owner who doesn’t greet or say goodbye to clients other than your own. You make it so uncomfortable. If it wasn’t for your wonderful eyelash lady I would tell everyone on the planet how rude you are. It’s a wonder anyone works for you other than your puppet boy.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.