Orchid’s to Ride Havasu Side by Side Riding Club for riding though town delivering over 600 Christmas gift bundles to Lake Havasu City senior residents.
Onions to the Lake Havasu City hospital emergency room waiting time is so long. Our daughter waited 15 and a half hours before getting a hospital bed. She did not have covid and those unvaccinated with covid who took up staff time, should have just stayed home or have been turned away.
Orchids to Christmas shopping locally here in Lake Havasu City. We need the tax dollars. A little trivia: stacked hundred dollar bills, 3.3 feet is $1 million. 0.63 of a mile is 1 billion. 631 miles is a trillion dollars.
Orchids to covid money for the city. Let’s use it to bury our utilities underground. That will raise homeowners property values, increase the quality of our views of the lake, and reduce costs in maintance of the wires themselves by not being subject to wind and other natural elements.
Onions to one of the most well-known places in Lake Havasu City to have a toddy and lunch turning into a bunk house with everything to offer the vagrant. It is time to limit a seat to paying customers. You’re open 18 hours and you let it stay all 18, not normal.
Orchids to Captain Kenny! You are a true historian and a blessing to the Lake Havasu community. We cannot thank you enough for the wonderful evening we had on the Sunset Experience. It’s obvious how much thought you put into this boat ride! Best sunset cruise we’ve ever done! Thank you!
Orchids to rising gas prices. Maybe that will wake people up with their heads in the sand!
Orchids to Haven Center and their Christmas program for kids and families. You blessed this mamma and her children with presents, gifts and kindness. You truly represent the spirit of the holidays. Thank you and merry Christmas!
