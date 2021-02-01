Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the quilting and sewing girls from my New Year’s Day quilting class - you were so friendly, helpful, and accepting of an outsider - you girls rock! Thank you for a memorable day!
Orchids to Tom and Michelle at Bradley Chevrolet for finding answers for a puzzled old gray hair when it was way beyond their line of duty. Thank you so much for your extended time and patience.
Onions to the club that thinks social distancing means having all the events and football parties are OK.
Orchids to the onions that are always so amusing!
Orchids to Ranger Terry, whoever he is. Always a kind word.
Onions to the jets over Lake Havasu City, if they are Canadians tell them to go home. I thought the boarder was closed to those snowbirds.
Orchids to Ryan, the U.S. Postal Carrier for Sam’s Beachcomber - always smiling, always helpful and friendly, Thank you for a job well done Ryan!
Orchids to Gary at GT Power. Another great install on my outdoor fans. Dawn
Onions to the brilliant idea of vaccinating visitors from out of state. No wonder why our county is running out of vaccines for the locals.
Onions to the city for letting all the softball tournaments being played in our town. Out of state players and family every weekend. Way to protect the people that live here. Money talks, right?
Orchid to Kirk K. I liked your Bible verses, but think Psalm 109:8 is perfect.
Orchids to Kim and Catherine at Havasu Quilts for your expert opinion, friendliness, and assistance picking out fabric for a newbie quilter! You are wonderful!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
