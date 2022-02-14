Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Beacon of Hope Hospice. Tina, Nicole, Olivia, Mandi, Jessica, Jim, and Sherry. Cheryl, for being so kind and caring and taking such good care of Jon and me, too. You will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you! Carol.
Orchids to Johnny’s Auction House and store. I brought in a picture of an item for possible auction. The man was very kind when explaining it was too large to deal with there, and he suggested other options for selling it. While I was there, I found some jewelry items I was very attracted to. I will go back.
Orchids to Amici Pool for coming out on a Saturday to deliver our repaired vacuum. Thanks for helping us old folks!
Onions to the shops downtown that sell items made in China. They want us to shop local but why when they don’t sell USA products? If we want to buy made in China we would buy from Amazon that sells the same stuff and usually for less.
Orchids to Bobby at Suddenlink. He went
above and beyond for our install and a follow up.
Orchids to the honest people who put my mom’s mail in her box. The postman had delivered her bank statements to the wrong address. That could have gone wrong so many ways. It’s nice to know that there are still good people.
Orchids to Havasu Dental for working me in during their regular patients to check my dental problem. Everyone was knowledgeable, pleasant and very helpful. I would recommend their services if you are looking for a dentist.
Orchids to Gail and Shannon at Lakeside Physical Therapy for the wonderful job you did on my elbow over the past month. Pain free for the first time in years. You ladies are awesome!
Orchids to tandem jumping now here in Lake Havasu City. Go for it!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.