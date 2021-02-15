Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my daughter Donna who just took such good care of my husband who also had covid while I was in the hospital with covid. She did the shopping, cooking, numerous trips to pharmacies, fielding calls, all while still working as a real estate agent. God bless you, Donna. We love you so very much and we are so grateful to you and so proud of the wonderful caring person you are. AWT
Orchids to the incredible team at Rudy Glass including but not limited to Wayne, Jeremiah, Eric, Don and Rhonda for doing an exceptional job on our window renovation at our home! We love Rudy Glass and recommend them to everyone!
Orchids to Ray, cashier at Safeway. He is always so pleasant and helpful. Thank you for making me aware of the buy one get one free I didn’t see it, appreciate the savings.
Onions to the real estate company for building a two-story building on prime lakeside property, blocking views of our lake. You won’t be getting my business.
Onions to our town for dirty disgusting sidewalks. Does our city not own a pressure washer? The business owners are no better, they take no pride in what the front of their business looks like.
Orchids to Tire Man on Industrial. I needed a tire changed on a rim. They were willing to do it, fast, polite, super friendly and great price! I will be back for all my tire needs. I recommend them to every-one looking for tires or tire service!
Orchids to the guys at ProCollision. They did an excellent and very timely job on the repair of my vehicle. I highly recommend them. Service is friendly and prices are reasonable.
Orchids to the three wonderful ladies who came to my aid when I fell in front of Bashas’ on Sunday. You were all so helpful and kind. It was very much appreciated. Carol.
Orchids to Alex and all the crew with the MCC vaccination team. Job well done. We appreciate their service to our community.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
