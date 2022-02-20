Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to people who think State Route 95 is their personal garbage can. Have you no shame and concern for our city? Stop being lazy. Mother Nature needs our help.
Onions to the people who keep complaining about increasing prices at restaurants. Do you realize there is a nationwide increase in food prices? No one is forcing you to go out to eat. Have you ever thought of going to the grocery store to buy your own food to cook
at home?
Onions to those who leave their garage sale signs out long after the sale has ended. I am all for garage sales and have in fact spearheaded countless of them over the years. Let’s work together to keep Lake Havasu City clean and beautiful.
Onions to the local taco restaurant. We hadn’t been out to dinner in a while and we decided to go to a taco restaurant. Boy was that a mistake. The service was horrible and the food was served to us cold. We won’t be returning.
Orchids to Michael Hankins for his wonderful writing style and great stories in the Sunday paper. Keep it up. Cap’n Kevin.
Onions to the city whose drivers take their breaks in the parking lots by the channel and keep their truck engines running causing noise, wasting gas, and polluting the air. It’s not to run their air conditioning because the weather is mild and their windows are open.
Onions to the toy boat racers who take over public benches to reserve the space several days before the actual races and prevent the public from using the benches to actually sit down. You, too, will be old one day and need to sit more often while walking.
Onions to the concert scheduling of “Tribute to the Doobie Brothers” concert the same day as the Super Bowl. Bummer!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.