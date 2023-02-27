Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Authentic Painting and Coatings, Inc. We are so pleased with Mike Figley of Authentic Painting and Coatings Inc. He has a great crew! Mike makes sure you are happy before he leaves Awesome to work with, and great prices. Everyone loves the job he did in our home.
Onions to admonishing of constituents for speaking passionately about the high density housing issue. If you feel the need to admonish constituents for using their constitutional rights, you might re-think your public service.
Onions to being told that BBQ sauce could not be served on the side, only to have it lathered on and not baked with the ribs. What is the issue? I’m not sure the ribs were actually fully cooked since the meat had to be cut from the bone and not falling off of the bone like good, well cooked ribs.
Onions to business owners on McCulloch Boulevard who park on the street in front of their business or other business. This should be for your patrons. Think about it and park in back of your business. Be part of the solution, not the problem.
Orchids to Carlos at Havasu Cut Ups. Best barber in Arizona and he and his wife are the most kind and generous people we know.
Orchids to the new area for Locks of Love. It has already started and in a great location.
Orchids to Jenn at Double Threat barber shop! She did an amazing job with my autistic son’s hair. She gave him confidence he never knew he had. I highly recommend both her and Heather. We will be back for sure!
Orchids to Montana Steakhouse for the wonderful Valentine’s Day dinner. The food was great and our server, Cindy, did an excellent job taking care of our rowdy table. You made our day special. We will be back.
Please submit all entries of 40 words of less in person or email to planner@ havasunews.com.
