Onions to the loudmouth office bully. Still at it, trying to mess with the livelihood of others. Management oriented right? You must live an awful life to treat good people the way you do.
Orchids to Tim at J D’Uva Plumbing for installing a new hand-held shower in my great-grandma’s house. It made us so happy to see it. We promise to be careful with it and also with the handle on the toilet. The Imps.
Orchids to Jessica, at
Innovative Primary Care Clinic, for her caring and competent care. She is personable, professional, and always goes the extra mile. Thank you, Jessica!
Onions to the establishments that price gouge the public on sodas. They charge $3.50 for a 20 oz. drink. It cost them $.17 with the cup, lid, syrup, water and straw. That’s almost a 2,000% mark up.
No wonder people order water.
Onions for the sentencing of police officer Porter to prison. She and other officers were struggling to arrest a wanted criminal who was resisting arrest. She made a mistake and shot him. Why didn’t the actions of the suspect contribute as proximate cause of the shooting? This was a civil case, not criminal.
Onions to the city for allowing a bar on McCulloch Boulevard that has a huge outdoor patio with live music playing so loud that it can be heard at our home by the golf course. If it is that loud here, what is it like for the residents living closer?
Onions to all of the writers who praise service workers for just doing their job. Most of the orchids written about here are for people doing the job they are being paid for. This is normal and expected in my opinion, no need for unwarranted praise for just doing the job they are paid to do.
Onions to the local hotel allowing guests to check in knowing they had no hot water all weekend.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
"...no need for unwarranted praise for just doing the job they are paid to do." What a curious observation. Going back to the military and then on through corporate America it was always emphasized praising workers is a standard for having an effective workforce. But then a "wait-person" in the eyes of some are nothing more than slaves to be mistreated, yelled at and told to get "a real job."
Price gouge, your costs are well out of date.
Onion to thanking people for doing their jobs: Is onioning polite people you job?
“…price gouge the public on sodas.”
It’s called free enterprise. Don’t like it don’t go there. I’ll bet paying for a salad REALLY sends you over the top!
