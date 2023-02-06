Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to a fabulous birthday bash for Havasis at Romano’s. Once again, Havasis did an amazing job. Everyone had a great time and can’t wait for the next event! Havasu needs Havasis. Thank you, ladies, and keep up the good work.
Orchids to Marc, Chuck, and the crew at Curb Appeal Home Services. These guys are extremely courteous, friendly, and professional even in extreme weather conditions. I would not hesitate to hire them for any project on my home.
Orchids to Kelly Beck at Hair Productions for resurrecting my hair from a botched job from another hair salon. She is phenomenal! Apologies, again, for being late.
Orchids to our dedicated water aerobics instructors at the Aquatic Center. They back each other up and put their hearts into every class.
Orchids to Ron Forrar for donating his beautiful lighthouse collection to the Lake Havasu Yacht Club. We will display them proudly! Once again, many thanks! PAL.
Onions to the house with the large rock pile that we have to look at each day. It has been there for a couple years now. It’s time to grab the shovel and get your project finished!
Onions to the retiree ladies who work with some local schools. You ladies always seem to be so mean and hateful. Maybe it’s time to finally retire or not work with kids!
Onions to the prices charged by some contractors and independent home service providers. Don’t get ripped off. Get an estimate of charges with at least three other estimates.
Orchids to Jarad at Cha-Bones. He is the best waiter in town! He never misses a beat and always make our big group dinners so much fun.
