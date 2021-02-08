Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jason at Mills Brothers Sleep Center and Rob at Mills Brothers Furniture. Both of these young men are managers of their stores and I found them both knowledgeable and friendly. They have very competitive prices and free delivery. The delivery men are prompt and careful.
Orchids to the gentleman who came to help a confused 90 year old man at Smith’s gas station Sunday morning.
Onions to the idiotic drivers in this town who don’t know how to use or purposely blow through the four way stops. You people are beyond stupid. Wonder why it happens in the winter. Go home!
Onions to Camaros on the Bridge. Thought we stopped tying up the Bridge for special events. Even with the cars, that’s a disaster waiting to be made worse.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Building Department. They are always professional, friendly, easy to work with, and they all go above and beyond no matter what I come in for. Thank you
Orchids to Garth Brooks for his great performance at the inauguration. It showed that he really does have important friends in the high places.
Orchids to all those in Lake Havasu City who made us feel welcome for more than 20 years. We miss you, we hope to return next winter. From snowbirds who live just north of Packers stadium.
Orchids to all at HMRC who helped with my shoulder replacement. Dr. Heiner and OR provided excellent care.
Orchids to Gallagher’s staff Thank you for always being very kind and respectful with outstanding helpful service!
Orchids to all the building that’s going on in our town which must be helping the economy.
Onions to the cement trucks that insist on parking along Cherry Tree Boulevard instead of driving up to the Foothills where they are delivering their cement. Some people are trying to sleep.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
