Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the very helpful ladies at the post office. Thank you
Onions to the couple sitting across from us in the restaurant. Immediately after they finished eating, she started flossing her teeth and he was digging in every tooth with a toothpick. How are we supposed to finish our meal watching food fly out of their mouths. That should done in their bathroom.
Orchids to Pam for her dedication and help. Thanks for the reminder. I won’t forget.
Onions to the DMV for not telling people that if they have a passport or passport card they do not have to get a Real ID driver’s license. Making people jump through hoops in order to obtain a “real ID” driver’s license must be a revenue generator.
Orchids to “not for profit” Hospice of Havasu for a beautiful memorial of 2019 deceased patients. Veterans’ Military Honors performed by American Legion, singing of the National Anthem, performance by LHHS choir preceded by an elegant luncheon, followed by the “Snow Flake” presentation of each month’s deceased. Highlighting veterans and comparing each life to a snow flake, beautiful and loved, while with us.
Onions to the golfers. We don’t mind you taking the golf balls off our property, but stopping and making all our stone come down into the drive is unforgivable. We just paid over $400 again to bring more stone in. We can’t keep cleaning up your mess. Please respect our property.
Orchids to the business owner on Acoma and Industrial for eliminating the used car lot on his private property.
Orchids to Athena at the Post Office. Due to a mix-up in our mail forwarding request, we received no mail for three plus weeks. Athena got on her computer and within a week we had a full mailbox with all our mail. Thank You! Grateful Snowbirds.
Orchids to Robert Valenta, sales consultant at Bradley Ford. Ask for him to help you find the right car or truck for you. You won’t be sorry!
