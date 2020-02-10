Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Corey at Mohave County Pools. They did a beautiful job putting in our new pool & hot tub. The project was completed to our satisfaction and every detail promised was delivered. Thank you for great service and top quality work. Cheers! Lisa Poole
Onions to the ugly blue house. Now they have put six spot lights on the house which they leave on all night and every night. It takes away from the dark skies in the neighborhood. Ugly!
Orchids to Dustin with TLC. Your ‘fix’ of our microwave door is better than when we originally got it. It’s awesome that we can actually open the door to use it now! Thanks. J and L
Onions to the people who make phone calls while they are driving. Please consider making phone calls before you get in your car to drive. Or wait until you arrive at your destination to make the call. It would be one less accident.
Orchids to Joe & Louise Romero, owners of The Alignment Doctor, for making a house call this morning to verify my van has morning sickness! Glad my deceased husband discovered their shop many years before he went to heaven.
Onions to Havasu for nothing for kids to do. No arcade, outside putt putt golf, laser tag, go carts etc. Nothing. They only cater to snow birds. Shame on you. My kid can learn to smoke and hang at Rotary Park I suppose. Awesome!
Orchids to Darah at Staples for setting up our new computer. You are very personable, knowledgeable and explained everything in detail and made certain we could understand. You went above and beyond. It was very much appreciated.
G and L
Onions to Lake Havasu City for allowing so many storage units to be put up all over this town and for not fixing the streets thinking that crack seal is the way to go.
Orchids to Terry for aiding an elderly lady who was severely injured from a nasty fall on the pavement and all the while calling for help and protecting her from traffic.
