Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the Foundation for not postponing the Pioneer Walkway dedication. Inconsiderate and irresponsible. We and others won’t be attending.
Onions to suspicious guy wearing red suspenders using cane. I notice you at the grocery store and then Walmart. I believe you stalk me. As I leave, so do you. White truck. Next day, a white truck with a handicap tag is behind me at McDonald’s. Too weird. You are now on notice. This old man knows judo and how to use it.
Onions to my gal. At first, I was afraid, petrified. Kept thinking I could not live without you at my side. But then I spent so many nights thinking how you did me wrong. I grew strong. And I learned how to get along. Now you’re back from outer space. Please go. I will survive! I will survive!
Orchids to Havasu Embroidery for a super job! The jacket is high quality, and the stitching on the design is beautiful.
Orchids to Gold Star Engraving. The American flag is so detailed and beautiful, and was a big hit in Texas!
Onions to RZR owners and others who think they are great off-roaders. Stay off private property, every vacant lot is not yours to drive on and stay away from homes. By the way, invest in a good muffler. Go out in the desert, otherwise you are just a nuisance in the neighborhood.
Onions to goodness gracious wart after sitting there listening to you and a few others. I am now seeking help to gain some of my brain power back lost by whatever voodoo drained my mind I now know why so many said they stay away from Wuhan west.
Orchids, once again to All American Battery. They continue to treat their customers like family. I was in and out in 10 minutes. They know their stuff, and they do it well. “Ranger Terry”.
Onions to the car lot on corner of Rainbow and Willow. Can’t see cars coming around curb. What an eye sore and accident waiting to happen.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
