Onions to installing a street light signal at Jamaica and McCulloch Boulevards. Why not put some of the funding to cleaning up Lake Havasu City? State Route 95 is atrocious!
Onions to installing a street light signal at Jamaica and McCulloch Boulevards. Why not put some of the funding to cleaning up Lake Havasu City? State Route 95 is atrocious!
Orchids to Corrie Williams for the beautiful watercolor painting she did for me. I gave Corrie a photo and she painted it, and it was breathtaking. Your talent is a true gift.
Orchids to First Savings Bank for their great customer service. Everything from setting up a new account, to welcoming you when you go in, answering any question about their service, to using their ATM. So happy to have switched our account to you.
Onions to the Onions about the Orchid about the Onion to the Orchid. You people crack me up. People, we don’t know what “club” you are referencing or which “restaurant” you don’t like. Get a life!
Onions to saving Lake Havasu High School money by both boys and girls basketball teams forfeiting the balance of their respective seasons. The move will save our district money by concentrating on building our teams for future years using this time for practice only. We have 2,000 kids, we should be more competitive.
Orchids to the nice young couple who stopped to see if we needed help when we had two flat tires. Orchids to the hauling service and Big O Tires for fast and efficient service. We were back on the road by 10 a.m. the next day.
Onions to approving more housing developments and storage facilities that include showers and bathrooms, while imposing water restrictions on current homeowners and businesses. Most of these developers are out of California. Enough already.
Onions to restaurants and bars charging $11 for a draft beer and a glass of house wine, and $25 for a half bottle of name brand wine. The only thing upscale about these joints are the prices! I would be loco to return!
