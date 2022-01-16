Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the idea of a refresher driving course here in town solely for snowbirds and Californians. The other morning at breakfast I heard some folks mention it. Maybe add two more groups to the show: shuttle drivers and Minnesotan’s.
Orchids to Cam picking up pails of dog poop from the vacant lot on Swanson Ave. Onions to Kevin for not picking up after his dogs.
Onions to the local grocery store. What is happening with all the empty shelves ?
Orchids to Mary, Aaron Daniel, and Aaron from Steves Towing, Keith J and our Havasu Police Department for assisting me with fixing and replacing my tire when it shredded. Good people exist in this town, and you are proof of that. Gods’ blessings on all of you 10-fold.
Thanks to the camp hosts at Rotary Park. They do a great job. Always clean and they are very friendly.
Orchids the all the men and women in our police force that have helped keep us safe.
Orchids to the very nice man who bought my hot fudge sundae at Heather’s Ice and Water on Sunday evening. It was certainly a thoughtful gesture of you and I will most certainly pass that forward. It made my Sunday evening.
Orchids to Leann at Walgreens. Your card brightened my day, lifted my soul and gave me a true meaning of friendship. You have been and always shall be my friend. Always remember the wish. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to city staff who maintain Rotary Park. They keep it the gem of Lake Havasu City by removing trash and taking care of plants and equipment. Special thanks for the recent repair of the push up bench. One more thing to keep this winter visitor coming back.
Onions to the city for building mini houses and low income housing. Lake Havasu City will get something it never had, ghettos.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.