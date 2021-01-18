Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Airtech HVAC for its prompt service. Very knowledgeable and professional.
Onions to the parents whose children, on a 10- day quarantine due to a classmate testing positive, let the kids in quarantine come to school to pick up siblings! Quarantine means stay home or stay in the car. From a concerned parent
Onions to bald man feeding birds at Rotary Park. Don’t you know fries pose a choking hazard not only to children, but fowl as well? I watched as a pigeon was dry heaving one out. Miraculously, a seagull came up from behind performing what I call a Heimlich maneuver. The fry popped out. Lucky bird!
Onions to the hardware store. No masks on employees or most customers, no Plexiglas shields — won’t be back.
Orchids to the parks department and all the men who work to keep the parks clean and beautiful. You are appreciated.
Onions to the lady in faux fur questioning my integrity. You madam, are the one lacking credentials. How dare you move to this town and think you can quickly take over my friends. Status has a price and unfortunately yours is lacking substance. The other side of the tracks is for your type!
Onion to the onion writer who didn’t give all the facts that caused my whining. You revved that engine in your driveway for hours, creating noise and exhaust smell to the cul-de-sac. We sat indoors windows closed so you could work on your junk. I’ll get a life if you get some courtesy.
Orchids to the 99 Cents Only store for requiring customers to wear masks while shopping. Also for furnishing free masks for those that didn’t have one with them. Thank you very much.
Orchids to the lady in the car in front of me at the drive-thru who paid for my lunch. Onions to the person who took my order and managed to screw it up! Lesson learned, nothing is free! A terrible lunch!
Onions to the onion about Old Milwaukee beer. What are you snowbirds even doing here? The virus has been surging since fall, and here you are! If it’s still going on next year, stuff your RV with beer and sand, stay where you are, pretend you’re here, and keep your germs there!
Onions to jerk bartender looking down at my sandaled feet and saying outloud, “It’s Toe Jam Pam!” That’s not my name pal. Yes, I do have a serious foot fungal problem. I cannot wear socks or shoes because of it. Do you realize how you made me feel? I left in tears. Your cruelty has been reported!
Orchids to Heather Hefner, NP, and the staff at the Havasu Regional Medical Center ER. Your care, treatment and attitude was outstanding!
Orchids to the man with one eye and one leg for finding my little dog who also has some special needs. Little Lucky also lost an eye to a BB gun and a leg lost due to being hit by a Kenworth diesel. He had one ear tore off by a coyote and his tail bitten by a rattle snake it’s nice to have Lucky home.
Orchids to those working the HRMC covid vaccine program. They have the perfect bedside manner in what is a chaotic challenge. They answer people’s confusion or frustration with kindness and clarity, while making a festive mood in the lobby, complimenting mask fashion, celebrating birthdays, etc. Bravo!
Onions to those flying the American flag upside down. Shame on you!
Orchids to Dennis of Dennis Quality Plumbing. We had a couple plumbers out to look at our washing machine water box, the valves on hot and cold were no longer shutting off. The plumbers came out and said we would have to have drywall cut out. Dennis came out and fixed it within 30 minutes. No drywall work.
Orchids to Patty at Detail Specialties on the Island for such great service, your smile and kindness was great thank you.
Onions to the restaurant evening special of spaghetti. I paid extra for meat. Later we asked for more sauce. The waitress brought two sauces in a container with about four or five tablespoons? My husband later asked for another. The waitress never mentioned a charge, but on our credit card we were billed $9 for three extra sauces. Will not go back!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.