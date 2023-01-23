Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. McDonald for reviewing my ultrasound test results so quickly and calling me with the results. Thank you!
Thank you for reading!
Onions to not calling for a moratorium on all new construction. As it stands right now, the water I save will be used. Also, only low and middle income families will be hurt by the penalties. We need a moratorium on building.
Orchids to Surie at Michael Alan’s Furniture. She took time on her own to stop by my house to help me decide what I wanted to do with one of my rooms. Everyone there is great. We have been shopping there now for 23 years off and on and they have the best customer service. I highly recommend them. June.
Onions to our mail carrier who has managed to deliver our mail for the last year and a half to our neighbors. Orchids to our wonderful neighbors who give us our mail.
Onions to jaywalking children across the street at Smoketree Elementary. Use crosswalks. You are teaching children something that may cause them to be hit by a vehicle. You may cause an accident. Be an adult and set a good example. Use common sense.
Onions to the onion-givers about the traffic light proposal on Jamaica Boulevard. The town is growing, think about the safety issues our town faces. Let’s improve it, not fight it. The Foothill building is not going away. How many more accidents or deaths have to happen? We have had near misses there a multitude of times.
Orchids to onions. This magical vegetable is consumed across the world, eaten both raw and in cooked preparation, it has been cultivated since at least 5000 BC. The ancients praised it for its perfect spherical shape and concentric circle interior. Hurrah for onions, I say!
Orchids to Prentice Taylor for being the caring man you have always been and being there for us in our time of need. Piz and Jenni.
