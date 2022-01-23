Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Bob’s Cabinets! Called and left message New Years Eve. Called back on Monday. Great customer service. Part for lazy susan ordered and installed with ease. Everyone we spoke with was friendly, professional, and efficient. Wonderful experience with them and recommend this company very highly!
Orchids to Jenny at the Boat House Grill. Best waitress and bartender ever. She was consistenly correct on our food orders and she kept the wine flowing.
Orchids to the “United We Stand” flags about town. It’s so refreshing to see a positive message for our children. This is what America is about.
Onions to the Bureau of Land Management office. You’ve done nothing for the habitat in our lake for years. The habitat that was put in the lake years ago is deteriorating and the little fish have fewer places to hide. Shame on you!
Orchids to Dr. Carver and his staff for the professional and quality dental care we have received. Our sincere thanks—not only for your expertise—but also for the personal attention that you have for your patients. A big thumbs up for Quail Ridge Dental.
Orchids to Sally’s Beauty Supply. I was just casually shopping and I was met with two women who were incredibly helpful and friendly. Didn’t catch names, but they were very knowledgeable and were able to answer several questions about a lot of different beauty items and it was just a very pleasant experience.
Onions to the Social Security increase, spending money we don’t have. Rapidly bankrupting America. How many prisoners are going to receive their share?
Onions to how expensive restaurants have become. Apparently, one must be a millionaire to afford the meal and a decent tip!
