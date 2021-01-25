Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Sheria Dorr, at Smiths, she is amazing, always so helpful and kind. Really cares. Thank you, Rosemary Yonda
Onions to the onions about the upside down flags. A flag flown upside down indicates that our country is in distress. There has never been a more appropriate time to fly our country’s flag upside down!
Orchids to having Carla back in the “Garden Shop”! Now, bring back the beautiful “mating owls” in the rafters!
Orchids to James at Whiz Kids for cleaning out all the junk in my PC that slowed it way down. I admire anyone born with the “electronic gene”, there wasn’t any when I was born and my great-grand kids live too far away. Thank you James.
Onions to me for not finding time in my busy schedule to take care of myself.
Orchids to Travis with Legrand Plumbing. He is thorough and schooled in finding drips and stopping them. Thank you, Travis for treating me like an adult. I will call you again when I find a drip that bothers me.
Onions to the pet food store. It’s a small complex with little or no parking spots! Why do the owners park in the one and only spot? Customers have to walk!
Orchids to global warming. Eventually snowbirds will be able to stay home.
Orchids to all those who attended Mohave Traffic School in Lake Havasu City and learned how to negotiate a four way stop.
Orchids to Jan. 20 for being one of the best days I have had in a long while. No more noise and back to normal living!
Orchids to PA Dockins and nurse Samantha at TrueCare. They kindly and expertly stitched up my finger after my mandolin took off a chunk of it. Truly great care!
Orchids to Stacy Anderson and the entire vaccination team at HRMC. Great job and all were so friendly and supportive.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
