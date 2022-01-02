Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the use of cellphones. We are going to have a generation of people who won’t be able to hold their heads up due to looking down at their cellphone. Also, there is a very large number of politicians, congressmen, and TV personalities who soon won’t be able to stand up straight as they have no spine. They know who they are.
Onions to people who never pick up their garage sale signs. I am for garage sales and have spearheaded countless neighborhood garage sales over the years. Something I have always done is remove my signs once the sale is over. Let’s work together to keep Lake Havasu City clean and beautiful!
Onions to those who are trashing the desert by camping anywhere they want. I recently saw campers along the London Bridge Road. It takes 100 years for the earth to heal for every footstep. Can’t something be done to get rid of the freeloaders?
Onions to “Introvert versus the World”. You’re nothing more than a scam artist. You manipulate and deceive. Many see through your mask, it’s pure insecurity and con-artistry.
Onions to the place with the $8 margarita drink in a juice size glass. Seriously? You should be embarrassed. Service has gone downhill, too. Oh, and don’t get me started on the parking!
Orchids to Van Rooy Plumbing for the excellent service in fixing our leak at 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The price was very reasonable. All of the owners of the Grand Bahamas condominiums thank you for fixing the broken line and restoring the water.
Orchids to Better Life Style Mall. I really love my portable speaker. Great gift. Thank you.
Onions to a second London Bridge. I don’t understand the justification for that, traffic is just fine. Our beautiful city is in need of so much more.
Onions to the drugs coming into our town. Orchids to the police. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
