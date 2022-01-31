Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all for telling us what and how much the government is giving us. That is B.S., it is the american tax payer providing any and all services. Please tell it like it is!
Orchids to Arizona VIP Plumbing. We had a leak in a wall and they came in after hours and fixed it in less then three hours along with dealing with the home warranty. I recommend them highly.
Orchids to Eric, the custodian at thunderbolt middle school for always going above and beyond with helping in keeping the school clean and safe for all staff and students!
Onions to Parks and Recreation for treating those of us at the north end of town as poor step children. Why don’t we have poop sacks at the Avalon dog park? We pay the same taxes as the rest of town. Don’t ask me for more money.
Onions to the local popular restaurant. We took some friends there. With regard to the service, it took 15 minutes to get a drink. The food was below par. What happened to your quality? Burnt bread, Really? Disappointing.
Onions to the so called housing for work force because most of them can’t afford toys! The average family needs at least 1200 square feet with a three bedroom two bath house with a two car garage. What a joke to say these are for the work force. Get real!
Orchids to Don’s Body Shop. Chad, Tyler and the crew had a huge job replacing the bed of my truck. Not a straight-forward repair. All done without a hitch! A job well done.
Orchids and a big thank you to Rob at Mills Brothers Furniture and Sleep Center for his excellent customer service. He worked very hard to take care of us! Also, thank you to Bruce and the delivery crew. They were fast, friendly, efficient and on time!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less
