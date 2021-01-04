Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Karolyn at Walgreens for going out of her way to help me with a Christmas gift. She is always helpful and friendly! I am very grateful for employees like her who go out of their way to help the customer especially during the busy holiday season! She made my day!
Orchids to Albertsons! Your remodel, even though still in progress, is wonderful. Much more inviting and open feel to it!
Orchids to Dennis Davenport. Thank you for your message of peace and joy promised by our savior.
Orchids to the observant Christmas angel employee at Car Toyz who helped me (a 78-year-old woman on crutches) get safely to the outside seating area, had the car returned and helped me get back in. Merry Christmas.
Orchids to the American Legion for the fundraiser benefitting Meals on Wheels. For all the auction goodies, meat raffle, baskets and wonderfully giving people! You are all awesome and provided many meals to seniors. Thank You!
Orchids to the religion section on Fridays that had Pastor James Snyder three weeks in a row! His column is always fun and inspiring... Keep them coming, please!
Orchids to the city street crew for coming out in the dark of night to repair the water leak on the North end of Star Drive Sunday night. We noticed we had no city water service about bedtime. Soon the repair trucks and crew were out fixing a leak in the street. The repair was finished and water service restored by morning with minimal inconvenience. Thanks guys!
Orchids to the many four wheelers picking up trash south of town. Looked like a great turnout. Friendly waves from all those we passed.
Onions on having to go back and ask the gal for ketchup. You’d think she’d be bright enough to know people don’t eat fries without. I drove a needless 14 miles to correct your mistake. Don’t think your boss didn’t get a call. He should’ve offered to pay for my gas. I won’t be back!
Orchids to all the people that put out Christmas displays. I’m a caregiver and it always warms my heart and brightens my day when I’m driving around town.
Onions to the dealership that sends out surveys regarding our recent service. We take the time to respond and they never contact us. We should have researched the service department before buying the vehicle.
Orchids to Alice for leaving the beautiful personalized rock on my late husband’s tree at Cypress. It really touched my heart at such a rough time. Elizabeth.
Onions regarding the cable company who appears to increase the bill every six months. Write a letter to the FCC, they will assign a case number and a follow-up if you present a valid complaint. You can “Google” their email address.
Orchids to the gentleman who said “Merry Christmas” and gave me a $200 gift card at the self-checkout in Walmart. I paid it forward. Merry Christmas to you! Tami
Orchids to The American Legion for holding a meat raffle that benefited the Meals on Wheels program in Lake Havasu City. Your contribution is very much appreciated. Thank You!
Orchids to Lake Havasu City for finally working to control the dust clouds on the island. I hope it helps!
Orchids to Santa Claus riding his bike in the Rotary Park in Lake Havasu City, stopping to visit with the children and pass out candy canes, popcorn balls and treats! What a nice experience to see this as we sat and drank our coffee there in that beautiful park.
Orchids to Chris of Morgan Electric! He has gone above and beyond to make our dreams of hot yoga come true here at Llama Yama Yoga. Both Chris and Brian did a tremendous job installing our additional hot yoga panels and we will be forever grateful! You deserve a promotion!
Onions to the club. What has happened to the place? No one new and the place is emptier than ever. Seems more people have left than want to be a part of lodge. We can and must build back better, just like our nation is doing. It’s change we can count on bring back our members and friendliness.
