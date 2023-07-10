Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Albertsons and Safeway for their excellent customer service. Always a pleasure to shop with them, especially the bakery and produce departments.
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Albertsons and Safeway for their excellent customer service. Always a pleasure to shop with them, especially the bakery and produce departments.
Orchids to Anderson Chrysler and Jeep for their amazing sales team and service department. I find that it is always a pleasure to do business with you.
Orchids to me for buying local. I finally got it together enough to go to the Farmer’s Market at the KAWS and was delightedly surprised at the number of vendors there. Nice to know I can support local, small businesses.
Orchids to Affordable Landscaping and Maintenance who did a wonderful job trimming our palm trees. They were fast and efficient. They also were very careful to clean up their trimmings and remove the pile of leaves from our side yard! I highly recommend them.
Orchids to the staff at True Care Urgent Care. Everyone was so nice and went out of their way to be pleasant and helpful. They addressed me with care and understanding and diagnosed and treated me competently. Thank you.
Orchids to Tyson at Lowe’s He is very pleasant and helpful. Thank you.
Onions to the person in my neighborhood who never brings in their trash cans. Must they stay out there in all kinds of inclement weather, wind and rain? I know you have a garage, I’m happy to help you bring them in if need be. Please do so, as I’m tired of chasing them down the street.
Orchids to all the ladies at Human Bean. You are all so nice and can expertly whip up a cappuccino in no time at all. This city is so lucky to have such great ladies working there.
Orchids to Tire Man. I frequent them often, they are my go-to place for my vehicle needs and I am always pleasantly surprised by the competent, friendly staff there. Keep up the good work!
Orchids to All American Air Conditioning of Havasu. The storm damaged our roof and our air conditioning unit. Despite being very busy, they sent a technician out the very next day and got all of our issues resolved.
