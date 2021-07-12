Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all of the panhandlers and beggars in town. There is plenty of help if you need it. Please go to the nearest social services agency and ask for assistance. We pay too much money in taxes to put up with beggars in the street everywhere we go.
Onions to the city’s utility account website! It’s way too confusing to use. I’d much rather pay in cash in person anyway.
Onions to my neighbor with his bright light on his huge RV garage that shines right into my bedroom on Palo Verde North. Why do you even have a light back there? No one will fight the rats and the coyotes to steal from you in the dead of night. Also, there is nothing to steal back there!
Orchids to the EMT crew who helped my 90 plus old friend and neighbor. While he did finally pass, you responded quickly and were able to stabilize him until he got to the hospital where God finally called him.
Thank you!
Onions to the noisy street I foolishly bought my house on. Having buyer’s remorse. Noise gets so loud at times, I may have to sell soon.
Orchids to the couple in the car behind me who paid for my morning latte. I’ll have you know, I paid it forward immediately. Thank you for your kindness, it’s a great way to start the day.
Orchids to to the man at the gas station on McCullough who knew enough to pull all the way forward when deciding which pump to gas up at. You saved me from having to drive the entire way around the pumps and re-position myself. Glad there are folks like you still out there who were taught proper.
Onions to the traffic! Don’t people leave anymore for the summer?
Onions to offices that decide to run their air condition at polar temperatures during the day. I walk in sweaty after being in 110 degree heat, only to catch my death of cold while my sweat freezes on my body because of your icy temperatures. Moderate a little please.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
