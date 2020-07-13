Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Onions to Lake Havasu for only having one urgent care testing for covid-19 and having to wait two to seven days for the results. There was a five hour wait on Saturday, that is ridiculous!
Onions to the cable company. They are the most incompetent business in America. Agents are unreachable and no two will tell you the same thing. Big internet cost, serviced by idiots.
Orchids to the cable company for effectively being the best company in America to evade and avoid customer cancellations. With local office closed, it became perfection. Eight hours and two days, finally got someone, you just could not understand because of their accent. Success indeed!
Onions to the coronavirus now escalating because of epic failures in leadership. When elected officials choose re-election and politics over public safety, wearing a mask, and social distancing. Time to realize your vote is worth so much more than your life to these politicians. Time to clean house. Vote.
Onions to the worst internet provider I’ve ever encountered. I can’t even talk to a live person on the phone. I’ve heard they’ve closed all of their offices in town.
Onions to our leaders. There was a story about the water shortage we are going to face in the future and you don’t do anything about it. You allow the building of more homes that will speed up the water problem here. You need to come up with a plan to slow down growth until the water issue is better.
Orchids to Aurora Sousa for stating the truth. Thank you.
Orchids to masks. I wear mine to protect you, please wear yours to protect me. This is a public health issue, not a political one.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.