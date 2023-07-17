Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Matt and Jenna at Mansell Welding for our new custom made flagpole. Excellent quality and wonderful customer service. Thank you! Mo and Linda
Orchids to Matt and Jenna at Mansell Welding for our new custom made flagpole. Excellent quality and wonderful customer service. Thank you! Mo and Linda
Onions to the repaving of State Route 95 that was supposed to happen last week at SARA Park. A friend drove up through Parker and saw no signs of repaving or the equipment to do so.
Orchids, and a big ‘thank you’ to Chet and the crew at Done Right Automotive. They came through once again, taking care of our 21 year old war horse. Best in town. Rita and Ken
Orchids to Cool Dude Air Conditioning Services and especially to Todd, Roko and the guys who installed our unit. Our unit went out and within two days we had our new one. They also advised us on new grate and filters which cut down the noise level to almost none. This is the best place in town for air conditioning unit repair.
Orchids to Matt at Anytime Fitness. As personal trainers go, Matt is very knowledgeable and nice. I couldn’t have asked for a better trainer. It is nice to know my fitness and weight goals are finally actually attainable. Thank you, Matt!
Orchids to Andrew at the Delicatessen counter at Safeway. He’s always polite, attentive and works diligently. Thank you!
Orchids to Ed’s Deli! Best sandwiches in town and very friendly staff. Thanks Don!
Orchids to Freedom Automotive. Go there to have your auto worked on. They do good work and charge
a fair price. Check them out!
Orchids to Chad and his crew at Don’s Auto Body. Outstanding workmanship and wonderful customer service! They are also quick and efficient. Don’t take your car or truck to anyone else!
Orchids to the party offering free dirt to those who can load and haul. My garden thanks you!
Onions to house cleaners who don’t do windows or charge a lot extra for it. I’m elderly and on a fixed income. The house gets cleaned often enough, it’s the windows that are in need.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Orchids to Skip and his crew at First Class RV for their outstanding service of our fifth wheel. Truly great service. SnD
