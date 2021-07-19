Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the grocery stores for trying to save time and money with self checkout. It will take some time for folks to adjust, but it is an added optional convenience.
Onions to those who drive up and down Cherry Tree Boulevard looking at their cell phones instead of the street. I’m sure your text can wait. Unfortunately, accidents will occur and then you can’t go back in time. Please consider everyone else before you text and drive.
Orchids to Living Well, the health food store with a great variety of items. You have to try their lemon creamed honey! If you need help finding certain supplements, they are incredibly knowledgeable.
Orchids to Beautiful Beards Boutique. They have a great variety of food for your pets, toys and treats. What a great addition to our community! I was given samples of dog food to try. Definitely will be going back!
Orchids to the Book Exchange. They have a wonderful program in which community members can adopt a teacher and pay for their items on a wish list. What a great way to bring our community together. They also accept donated books!
Orchids to all medical assistants in Lake Havasu, you people go above and beyond every day. My wife has fallen several times and you guys are right there to pick her up (she is heavy)! Thanks to the gals at Dr. Alyyar and most recently Dr. Raj. Thank you, thank you. Ken
Orchids to the auto body place. Very clean office and efficient in their approach to helping you when you walk in. They ordered my part, had it the next day, and had it put on my car in no time. Very reasonable compared to the local dealership.
Orchids to Ted at Cutting Edge Masonry for our beautiful retaining wall. Great workmanship, done exactly as requested, and excellent workers. Thank you. Carlsbad Drive.
Orchids to Monique and Catherine at True Rehab for rushing to get a copy of records sent to Kingman on short notice. You were so wonderful in a pinch.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Onions to those who trash our streets and those who don`t care. This will be addressed with our city.
