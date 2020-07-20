Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Onions to the hospital. I was taken in by ambulance with a back injury, the ER doctor came to door and said he was confident it was a muscle and they have no diagnostic ability in ER. Told me call my ride and walked away. I was there for 15 minutes he did nothing to help me at all, what a hero.
Orchids to Tireman. In 20 minutes I had new tires on my car and was out the door. Amazing service. More amazing was how much money he saved me. Diane.
Onions to our city leaders. I have called both offices numerous times and no replies. Our numbers have drastically gone up due to the pandemic since Memorial weekend. They need to quarantine Californians and some other states for 14 days like other states do. Some states put Arizona on a 14 day quarantine.
Orchids to HRMC for your excellent care. A special thanks to Charina and Lexie who were so kind and caring!
Orchids to Lynne Wahl. Thanks!
Onions to expensive child care.
Orchids to Joy L. Smith for her inspirational columns every Friday. More insightful than most clergy.
Onions to our city leaders. Figure out a way to get the Californians to stay home by closing all the launch ramps or just close the Island to residents only and the state park will do the rest. Big problem!
Orchids to the American Legion for continuing the Tin Man Golf Tournament at the Refuge. A lot of local youth events will benefit from this. R&S.
