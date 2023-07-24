Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Walmart employees. They are so helpful. I have to use one of their motorized carts as I’m missing a limb. Whenever I need help, they are right there to help me. Plus, a big thanks to Laural, the cashier, on register eight. She is so friendly and knows where to find stuff in the store. Plus, she knows how to bag my merchandise right. Thanks to all.
Onions to the influx of Latin style gangs. We can only hope the police are aware of any gang activity and keep the streets safe here in our beautiful town. We can only pray criminal activity stays in check. It’s a different world in 2023. Stay safe Havasu.
Onions to our club members are leaving. What is going on? It’s not the same.
Onions to higher temperatures. When we moved here in 1997, for several years our outside temperature always ran about seven degrees warmer than Phoenix. Then, someone decided to change where the temperature reading was taken from. From then on, we have been in line with Phoenix. This is so wrong.
Onions to the library. How dare you take away my dunce cap, and then try to make me smarter with books? You’ve been warned, karma might give you orchids for that.
Orchids to Whiz Kids Computing who was able to configure Windows 11 to my new computer. I don’t remember the young man’s name, but he was prompt, professional and very knowledgeable.
Orchids to Heart and Soul Fitness and Wellness for being voted a 2023 neighborhood favorite. Keep up the good work!
Orchids to Ed’s Handyman Services. I hired him to put additional shelves in my clothes closet and he did a great job. He single-handedly doubled my storage space. Thank you, Ed!
Orchids to “We Be Popping”. It is next door to Hobby Lobby. We went there last week and found out that they have a ton of flavors to choose from. I got the caramel peanut which was really good. I really hope this store stays around a while.
