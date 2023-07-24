Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Walmart employees. They are so helpful. I have to use one of their motorized carts as I’m missing a limb. Whenever I need help, they are right there to help me. Plus, a big thanks to Laural, the cashier, on register eight. She is so friendly and knows where to find stuff in the store. Plus, she knows how to bag my merchandise right. Thanks to all.

