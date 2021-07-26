Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the guy in front of me complaining about the size of fritters. Me and my pals like them big. The bigger the better! .What kind of guy complains about getting more bang for a buck? “McFly, hello, are you listening?”
Orchids to Schweizer, Warner, Barber for your insightful, educational letters from fellow writer KF. Don’t let the naysayers bring you down. You are appreciated!
Orchids to Food City’s produce employee for cutting a very large watermelon in half so that I could carry it. He was very helpful.
Onions to people who have work done on their motorhome and don’t turn the air conditioning on for the people working in your coach. Is that how you would like to be treated?
Onions to orchestrated effort to have me removed from office. I know who you are. Other association members know your deviant plan. I was voted in for integrity. Condo grounds have never been cleaner. Evidently you seek going back to days of empty beer cans floating in the pool. I will prevail!
Onions to the onion about election audit. Election integrity is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. We need this audit to pinpoint where and how the fraud took place so that we can ensure it never happens again. Obviously, you and every other Democrat are shaking in your boots because it is becoming apparent that there was so much fraud, Trump won Arizona.
Orchids to the car wash. All this dust and dirt was making visibility almost impossible and you helped me take care of it for a reasonable price.
Orchids to Food City’s bakery. The best in town! Made my daughter’s fifth birthday party a real standout. Thank you! Your talents are much appreciated.
Orchids to the agency dealing with all of the trash on State Route 95.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
