Onions to our city leaders for allowing our city to reach the covid-19 virus level to where it is. We had plenty of time to curb the rate by stopping the influx of visitors and closing areas under city control and not doing that with excuse we would crowd other places which is nonsense.
Onions to the private clubs who stay open with no food and active covid-19 cases. I know alcohol is essential in Havasu but, come on man!
Onions to the riots and destruction being done in our cities. Ask yourself, why is this happening in liberal Democratic run cities only.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Library for providing pickup service for books. My husband has limited sight and relies on the library for audio books. A great service and we thank you for your help in selecting and holding books for him.
Onions to the governor for having forbid local ordinances to require masks in public, acting against predictions of physicians and public health experts. Last week he finally reversed course on masks. Now he has activated the call for “Crisis Standards of Care.”
Orchids to Trevor of First Class RV, and especially to Chris and Brian, the mobile mechanics, who replaced the air conditioner in my RV. Very quick and did a great job. Thank you, Sandee.
Orchids to the wonderful staff and doctors at HRMC. They took wonderful care of my friend. Special thank you to the “Irish Farmer” and “Glen Campbell” two very dedicated people. Leanna.
Orchids to my family for being the crazy people they are.
